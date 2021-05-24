Cancel
Omaha, NE

Coronavirus vaccine rollout hits six month mark

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - We are officially six months into the national coronavirus vaccine effort.

So far, nearly 1.7 million doses have been given out in Nebraska.

3 News Now reporter Ruta Ulcinaite checked in with health officials to see if they're satisfied with where we are in the process and what the next six months could look like.

Iowa StateKETV.com

COVID-19 in Iowa, Nebraska: Tracking cases, and the latest vaccine information

A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents in the wake of the CDC issuing new guidelines. But the country may be moving too quickly and not focusing enough on the key part of CDC's guidelines, one expert told CNN on Saturday.
Omaha, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning. Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related...
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.