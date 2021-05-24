newsbreak-logo
Oti Mabuse The Masked Dancer's 'secret weapon' say co-stars - but she says she's rubbish

By Nicola Methven
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
Oti Mabuse hailed as secret weapon on The Masked Dancer by the other panellists

Masked dancer panellist Oti Mabuse says she is “so terrible” at recognising celebs by their fancy footwork alone.

As a pro dancer, the star, fresh from winning Strictly Come Dancing with Bill Bailey, was hailed a “secret weapon” by her co-stars after replacing Rita Ora.

But she says she is struggling to name anyone on the Masked Singer spin-off in their outlandish costumes – and makes guesses as wild as Jonathan Ross did on the original show.

Ahead of the first episode on Saturday, she said: “I thought I would be OK at it but I am so terrible.

“It’s hurting me a bit because I was like, ‘Oh I’ve got this, I probably know them,’ but it’s really, really difficult.”

Oti, who joins Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and host Joel Dommett on the show, added: “The clue packages seem like they are helping and you can put the dots together –and 102% of the time you are wrong. I turn to Jonathan and Davina and say ‘I don’t know why I’m here, I can’t do this.’”

She was hailed a "secret weapon" (Image: ITV)

Despite this, Wossy, insists she is still the asset he had hoped for.

“Oti is great,” he said. “She’s really helpful for us identifying who she thinks has had training and what kind of training.”

Host Joel agreed, calling her “a very keen bean” with “knowledge which none of us have”.

Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross also joins the show (Image: ITV)

Before joining the show Oti was a bit

star-struck at the idea of working with her fellow panellists, but says she quickly settled in as they “make it so easy”.

“They are such a delight and so welcoming,” she added.

And despite her years on the dancefloor her “mind has been blown” by the moves she has already witnessed.

“You are never going to expect in a million years that someone can dance in a Beetroot suit and yet they are doing the most incredible things.

“You don’t expect to see a Carwash doing backflips in a costume, it’s crazy.”

Mo reckons the series, which kicks off on Saturday and airs all next week, is harder than The Masked Singer, where panellists could at least hear contestants’ voices. “My guesses are horrible!” he laughed.”

And Jonathan has not improved despite being a veteran of the show’s forerunner. Joel said: “Jonathan hasn’t in any way learnt from two The Masked Singers. He still pretty much guesses everybody as Mary Berry or Angela Lansbury.

The Masked dancer starts on Saturday 29 May at 7pm on ITV.

