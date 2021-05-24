newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah's innovative COVID school testing program recognized

By Hailey Higgins
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTblO_0a9qXO9I00

The State of Utah is getting national recognition for its innovative COVID-19 high school testing program.

The Center for Disease Control’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report highlighted a study of the program that kept students learning in-person and participating in extra-curricular activities during the pandemic.

READ: Mask-free last week of school brings mixed feelings for Utah parents

Mountain Ridge High School sophomore Londyn Isbell was getting tested for COVID-19 every other week in Herriman.

“It was the nose swab at the school. We would wait until we would have to get results back before we could practice,” Isbell said.

While she never tested positive, some of her teammates did.

"They said, ‘I feel fine. I didn’t even know we were exposed or anything’,” said Isbell.

The routine COVID-19 tests are required by the state for all high school students participating in extra-curricular activities.

The so-called “Test to Play” strategy allowed 95 percent of extra-curricular competitions to go on as planned, according to the study by the Utah Department of Health and published in the CDC weekly report.

“Utah is really looked at as a leader in this area and we are excited to be highlighted and share that experience,” said COVID-19 State Testing Coordinator Kendra Babitz.

WATCH: Intermountain offers encouraging news on COVID, urges more vaccinations

A similar “Test to Stay” strategy allowed students to learn in-person despite a defined school outbreak.

Thirteen high schools opted to test students regularly as an alternative to transitioning to online learning. It saved students from missing an estimated 110,000 in-person instruction days, according to the report.

“This was very, very helpful in keeping the majority of students in class where you can just pull out the positives,” said Babitz.

Utah’s school-based COVID-19 testing is now being considered nationally as a part of a comprehensive prevention strategy to keep in-person learning and practicing.

Nearly 60,000 Utah students underwent routine testing. The low 3.2 positive test is considered a success, according to Babitz.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Herriman, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#High School Students#School Activities#Online Students#Cdc#National Recognition#Strategy Allowed Students#Covid 19 State#Intermountain#Mask Free#Coordinator Kendra Babitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Utah Stateupr.org

Program Will Help Bring Local Agricultural Products Into Utah Schools

In an effort to help connect students with local agriculture, the Child Nutrition Program with the Utah Board of Education will be allocating funds to schools around the state. Kate Wheeler Utah Board of Education Child Nutritionist said this program will provide schools with high quality, fresh foods. “Schools that...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MSDH approves adolescent vaccinations, announces volunteer in-school COVID testing

TUPELO • Beginning today, more than 164,600 pre-teens and teens in Mississippi are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Thursday that children ages 12 to 15 can begin receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine across the state beginning immediately. Federal approval of the virus for pre-teens and teens was granted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
Public Healththepostathens.com

OU to conduct COVID-19 testing through Pathway Program

The Testing Pathway Program allows students, faculty and staff to choose a testing pathway dependent on their vaccination status. During the Spring Semester, on-campus students were required to complete weekly tests through asymptomatic testing provided by OU and Vault Health. Next semester, fully vaccinated students will be tested once a month, while non-vaccinated individuals will be subjected to weekly testing. Testing will still be provided through Vault.
Utah Statekjzz.com

Utah's COVID response contracts still active, even if not being used

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Most health orders are over and COVID restrictions have pretty much gone away for fully vaccinated people, but the state is still spending big bucks on the pandemic response. Most COVID response contracts initiated during the pandemic are still active, according to the state procurement...
Illinois Statewalls102.com

IDPH announced plan to expand COVID-19 testing to schools in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health Announced a $225 million investment to expand access to fast COVID-19 testing to middle and high schools across the state at low or no cost. The covidSHIELD test, which was developed by the University of Illinois, is a saliva-based test instead of a nasal swab that quickly detects the virus, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Results will be available within 12-24 hours after the sample reaches the lab. The specimens will be collected at each participating school and parental consent is required. For schools opting to use the testing it will be free in districts that are predominately low-income. Other districts will receive a discounted fee of $10 per test.
Public Healthnorthcolonie.org

One Individual in School Community Tests Positive for COVID-19

Today, Friday, May 14, the North Colonie Central School District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in our school community. An individual associated with the 9-12 learning community at Shaker High School who was last in school on May 10; no school contacts. Please reach out to your child’s school...
Troy, NYtroycsd.org

May 14 COVID-19 Update: School 16 student tests positive

We have been notified that a School 16 student has tested positive for COVID-19. This student was last in the building on May 12. The District worked closely with the Department of Health to conduct thorough contact tracing and has already reached out to the affected individuals with specific quarantine instructions. If you are not contacted by a representative of the District or DOH, there is no further action needed on your part.
Public Healththeorcasonian.com

OISD just discovered three secondary school students test positive for COVID

||| FROM ERIC WEBB, ORCAS SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT |||. Just this afternoon, OISD identified three secondary students in our district that tested positive for COVID-19 after OISD nursing staff administered the BinaxNow Rapid Test. Immediately after receiving the positive results, we followed with PCR tests. We hope to receive these results from the lab on Monday morning.
Utah Stateusu.edu

USU's ETE 10 Program Nationally Recognized by Badgr

Utah State University’s ETE10 Pathways program is receiving national recognition. The program was recently featured in an article published by Badgr. The article details USU’s creation of the ETE10 Pathways program, which allows USU faculty, staff and students with a teaching roll an opportunity to continually improve their teaching and learning.
Public Healthannanews.com

Rapid COVID testing to be offered at middle, high schools

In an effort to ensure in-person learning can fully resume as quickly and safely as possible, the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, has announced a $225 million investment to expand access to covidSHIELD testing to middle and high schools across the state at low or no cost. The covidSHIELD...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

CDC: School COVID-19 testing can preserve in-person learning days

WASHINGTON, DC — As a challenging school year during a pandemic winds down, a new study shows the impact of COVID-19 testing in schools. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports the idea that schools executing testing programs may have a better chance at keeping kids in the classroom and allowing them to continue their extracurricular activities.
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools

Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools. That sum is part of a $300 million award from the Centers for Disease Control to L.A. County for its 80 public school districts,...
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

Testing Program in Washington State Schools Will Now Include Funding For COVID-19 Screening Tests, If Districts Choose to Opt-In

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools across the state to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19. New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy, if they choose. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on just diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19. Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to further prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Lowell builds robust COVID-19 pooled testing program with CIC Health

LOWELL — As students flood the halls of Lowell schools again, the city’s pooled testing program, created in partnership with the state and CIC Health, is keeping them safe. “I distinctly remember some of our first conversations with (Lowell Public Schools), and testing was an integral part of getting the...
Utah StateKUTV

Cox speaks about Utah's COVID-19 response, special session

(KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox speaks about Utah's latest fight against COVID-19, current vaccination rates, and recent legislation regarding mask mandates and other elements of the pandemic. On Wednesday, during a special legislative session, The Utah House and Senate passed legislation that would ban school districts from implementing mask mandates...
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

Dual controversies hit Polis, Colorado COVID test program

Colorado’s coronavirus testing program pushed what critics contend are flawed tests in nursing homes from a fledgling company run by a 25-year-old college dropout that had the backing of a major Democratic campaign donor with a financial stake in the firm and a tie to Gov. Jared Polis’ administration. Meanwhile,...
Utah StateSFGate

Utah hosts nation's only commercial wool testing lab

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When COVID-19 swept into the United States last year, the domestic supply chain for food and all manner of products took a tectonic hit, underscoring just how vulnerable the country is when it comes to getting goods to market. Some of those most hardest hit...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

UAB &UA Health systems fully vaccinated students no longer required to wear masks

All individuals entering or working in a health care environment should continue to follow the personalized protective equipment (PPE) and other guidelines for those specific areas (e.g., masking and Health check requirements remain), and individuals riding on Blazer Express buses or participating in UAB youth programs are required to wear masks (these are not changes from existing practice)