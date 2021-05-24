newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Greenville City Council gives initial approval to 2022 general fund budget

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council voted to initially approve the general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday. Officials say that revenue for this fund come primarily from property taxes and business/insurance licenses. They say the projected revenue from these sources is $136 million and the General Fund Budget will be $144 million. According to officials, the remaining $8 million will come from the fund's balance which is maintained for this purpose.

www.foxcarolina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Property Taxes#Fiscal Year#General Public#Public Housing#Sc#Fox Carolina#The General Fund Budget#The City Council#Gvl2040 Priorities#The General Fund Cip#County Square Funding#Community Design Studio#Planning And Development#Economic Development Fund#Commercial Corridors#Next#Police Lec Facilities#Events Management#Solid Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

West Greenville is no longer a majority Black neighborhood

Ken Kolb, Furman University associate professor of sociology and chair of the department, studies housing trends in the university’s hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. At a City Council meeting where he cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey, he presented what he sees as a troubling trajectory for lower income residents in the historically Black neighborhoods of West Greenville and Southernside. Residents there, particularly renters who comprise 75% of the population, are feeling the squeeze of rising property values and are at an ever increasing risk for displacement.
Spartanburg County, SCtribuneledgernews.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Greenville County, SCaudacy.com

Greenville County Schools: mask opt-out numbers released

The Greenville County School District Friday reported the latest mask opt-out numbers for students, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. With 90 schools reporting, 12,791 students have opted out of the mask requirement. 431 students have opted out of “in-person” instruction. The...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Meridian Waste to take over solid waste contracts in Greenville, Anderson, several other Upstate counties

Meridian Waste, a Charlotte-based integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced May 10 the purchase of Eco Waste Services Inc., which serves the greater Greenville area. Meridian Waste will own Eco Waste’s hauling facility at 512 Hood Road in Powdersville and will assume control of commercial contracts in Anderson, Cherokee,...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

National infrastructure debate prompts local leaders to assess priorities

A high-speed rail line and possible commuter rail service are among Upstate leaders’ ideas in light of President Joe Biden’s proposed, $2 trillion investment in national infrastructure projects. Should new funding become available through Biden’s plan, a proposed high-speed rail line connecting Charlotte and Atlanta through the Upstate might gain...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

City no longer requiring masks at outdoor events and venue settings

Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order of May 11 has invalidated the emergency mask ordinance passed by the city of Greenville almost a year ago, according to a statement released by city Communications and Neighborhood Relations Director Beth Brotherton. The city ordinance required masks inside retail establishments and personal services businesses.
Greenville County, SCWYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools gives update to mask requirement opt-out

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools released the latest mask opt-out numbers Friday, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. These are cumulative numbers, meaning Thursday and Friday’s opt-outs are combined, according to the district's Director of Media Tim Waller. With 90...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

City of Greenville: ‘Wings of the City’ statues will stay where they are

The city of Greenville will not be removing the public art display “Wings of the City,” despite claims of indecency received by the Greenville County Council from community members. The traveling exhibit of nine bronze statues from Mexican artist Jorge Marin was installed in downtown Greenville in April. Featuring partially...
Greenville County, SCgreenvillejournal.com

201-year-old Poinsett Bridge needs an engineering study, SCDNR says

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is seeking bids for an engineering assessment of the historic Poinsett Bridge in northern Greenville County as a first step in preserving and protecting the iconic structure. According to Brian Long, cultural preserve manager for the state Department of Natural Resources which owns...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: The Greenville Homeless Alliance fights for those fighting homelessness

On January 13, Greenville County condemned the Economy Inn on Augusta Road for the second time in three years, citing plumbing, electrical, and heating issues and a lack of smoke detectors. The 80 people who were displaced—aged 3 weeks to 80 years—had immediate needs, especially transportation and a safe place to live. Fortunately, this time local service providers had a motel displacement response plan in place so they could act quickly, even with the added challenge of COVID-19.