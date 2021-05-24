Greenville City Council gives initial approval to 2022 general fund budget
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Council voted to initially approve the general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday. Officials say that revenue for this fund come primarily from property taxes and business/insurance licenses. They say the projected revenue from these sources is $136 million and the General Fund Budget will be $144 million. According to officials, the remaining $8 million will come from the fund's balance which is maintained for this purpose.www.foxcarolina.com