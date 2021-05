Despite being fairly different cars for sale years apart, there's a common thread running through the Renault Sport Megane 275 and Honda Civic Type R. Specifically, those who love them won't stop bleating on about just how good these odd-looking, front-wheel drive hatchbacks are. Just as it was pretty much from the Megane's launch in 2009, now it is with the Civic: in the eyes of testers, it can do no wrong, winning every comparison test at a canter and bringing joy to those jammy enough to secure a long-term loan. Owners are equally obsessed too, it would seem. Which probably gets a tad repetitive for everyone else, who tend to just buy Golfs regardless.