Lafayette, LA

SLCC Lafayette campus deemed safe after bomb threat

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
SLCC's Lafayette campus was evacuated a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say a bomb threat was called in to the school, and so as a precaution everyone was evacuated. Because it was near the end of the day, there weren't a lot of people on campus, they tell us.

Lafayette Police did a sweep of the buildings on campus for any threats. The Lafayette campus, according to SLCC security has been deemed safe by police.

No threat was found.

