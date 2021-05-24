G80 BMW M3, G82 M4 tested by Red Bull Driftbrothers – M Drift Analyzer sampled at the Hockenheimring
High performance BMWs, and M models in particular have been regarded for their rear-wheel-driven handling characteristics, often with playful oversteer as a result. The latest G80 M3 and G82 M4 are zealous upholders of the tradition, as it would appear from this video, which feature siblings with a penchant for sideways action Elias and Johannes Hountondji, otherwise known as the Red Bull Driftbrothers sampling the M duo at the Hockenheimring in Germany.paultan.org