newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

G80 BMW M3, G82 M4 tested by Red Bull Driftbrothers – M Drift Analyzer sampled at the Hockenheimring

By Mick Chan
paultan.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh performance BMWs, and M models in particular have been regarded for their rear-wheel-driven handling characteristics, often with playful oversteer as a result. The latest G80 M3 and G82 M4 are zealous upholders of the tradition, as it would appear from this video, which feature siblings with a penchant for sideways action Elias and Johannes Hountondji, otherwise known as the Red Bull Driftbrothers sampling the M duo at the Hockenheimring in Germany.

paultan.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockenheimring#Bmw M3#Bmw M4#Bmw M3#Bmw M4#Bmw Cars#High Performance Cars#Car Models#Red Bull Driftbrothers#Ps#G82 M4#Competitive Drift Drivers#Drift Competitions#Petrol Engine#Torque#Tyre Smoke#Transmission#Playful Oversteer#Portimao Blue Gallery#Slip Angle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe — Specs and Details Revealed

BMWs as we know it are set to change sooner than later. It seems that most automakers have their eyes set on 2030 as their transition point to full electrification, or at least very close to it. Which means the front-engine, rear-wheel drive cars that we know and love are likely to be gone by then, leaving the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe as one of the last of the old guard. Naturally, fans are excited by its continued existence to this point and will likely celebrate it when it finally hits the road. Thankfully, it seems as there will be good reason for celebration because BMW has released some initial specs and details about the upcoming 2er and it sounds promising.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's First Supercharged Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sounds Insane

As Stuttgart's best engineers actively develop the next-generation 911 GT3 RS with what discovered to be an active aero wing, the 991-generation 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS remains a spectacular vehicle in its own right. The outgoing GT3 RS was one of only a handful of cars to lap the Nurburgring in under eight minutes. Power comes from a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine, screaming out 520 horsepower at 8,250 rpm.
CarsCNET

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased, RWD and inline-6 power confirmed

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe is almost here, so move over 2 Series Gran Coupe because this is the 2 fans are waiting for. With rear-wheel drive, inline-six power and a near 50:50 weight distribution, the new 2 Series Coupe will likely remain one of the best Bimmers the company builds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Spied Testing Hardcore M8 CSL

Over the last few months, BMW has been testing updated versions of the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe, as the Bavarian automaker prepares to give the entire 8 Series range a facelift to try and boost sales. Don't expect any dramatic changes: the styling will get some minor tweaks and the interior will be upgraded with a larger infotainment system. However, it looks like BMW has bigger plans for the M8.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW M4 CSL Spied On The Nurburgring Looking Fast

Following initial tests on public roads, the hotter variant of the BMW M4 moves to the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session. A new video captures the performance coupe stretching its legs around the legendary track and showing some great potential. This is a different prototype from the one we...
Violent CrimesBMW BLOG

BMW M3 Touring vs. M4 Shooting Brake: What’s your choice?

The news of an official BMW M3 Touring was like news of a coming messiah, for BMW enthusiasts. Never had BMW ever made a long-room M3 before, despite the many calls for one from fans. Now, though, a proper M3 wagon is on the way and none of us can wait to see it. However, is it a bit greedy to also want another funky body style from the M Division? Some renders of a potential BMW M4 Shooting Brake have surfaced and it also looks pretty darned cool.
Carscars.com

2021 BMW 540i M Sport Review: Light on Sport, Heavy on Tech

The verdict: The 2021 BMW 540i xDrive with M Sport Package is a little light on sport, but it has a good blend of driver-assist technology, interior quality and vibrant information screens. Versus the competition: The 5 Series doesn’t have the flash of its more recently redesigned competitors, but its...
CarsBMW BLOG

G80 BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 S Hybrid — Bold Style vs Bold Powertrain

This new generation G80 BMW M3 is ruffling more feathers than any M3 before it. To be fair, it shouldn’t be ruffling as many feathers as it is, as the controversy is almost entirely due to its new design (and some for its weight) and not how it drives. Superficial changes aside, the new BMW M3 is a surprisingly good car to drive and it all starts with its fantastic engine.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW M3 CS Believed To Be In The Pipeline Already

The new BMW M3 Competition, despite the huge lung grille, is a brutally fast version of the compact sedan. Caveats notwithstanding, it's a powerful machine and in the words of our Senior Editor in the M3 Competition's First Drive Review, it "absolutely hauls ass." And he was talking about the rear-wheel-drive version. Lest we forget, there's the M3 Competition xDrive is already available, rated to be a tad quicker than the tail-happy models.
CarsBMW BLOG

Report: BMW is already working on a G80 M3 CS version

The range of BMW M models you can get today is as varied as it can get. Since the Bavarians decided to add the M Performance cars to the tally, you can now get more M badges on more cars than you could ever dream of. However, while some are dismissing such moves as ‘marketing stunts’ there are still true M cars on offer today and more are coming. According to our sources, BMW is already working on an M3 CS version of the current G80 generation.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Old BMW M3 Competition takes on new model in drag race

Whenever a new high-performance model comes out, especially one with a long tradition behind it, the world rushes to make all sorts of comparisons. If that car is the BMW M3, things get really interesting, as everyone will want to compare it to the old model. It’s a valid curiosity though, as a lot of people will be curious to see just how much of an upgrade the new version brings.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Upcoming BMW 7 Series spotted out testing on the Nurburgring

The current BMW 7 Series model is going out of production next year and it’s no secret that the German company is already working on its successor. The upcoming G70 7 Series will be a very interesting one as it will mark the moment when BMW starting migrating its flagship toward the electrified future envisioned by the legislators. We will not only get the traditional 7er but also a fully electric model and some interesting hybrids.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Forget CSL, BMW May Bring Back Another Special M3

The recent unveiling of the 2022 BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe with optional xDrive all-wheel-drive is a major change for these formerly rear-wheel-drive-only vehicles. Adding AWD will help BMW sell its sportiest 3 and 4 Series models to more buyers who live in cold weather climates and can now drive their cars year-round. While the AWD M3 and M4 should be swift, BMW is working on something special for the drivers who aren't looking for a compliant daily driver and instead want something more track-focused.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW details shared components between BMW M4 and M4 GT3 engines

The BMW M4 GT3 will be an important model for the racing efforts of the Bavarian company in the future. Much is hanging in the balance here, as the company wants the M4 GT3 to replace the successful M6 GT3 as well as the Z4 GT3. The development of the car is currently undergoing and the last finishing touches are being put in place. It’s important to note though that the final product will include a lot of shared parts, including in the engine bay, with normal, production cars like the M4.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW Revisits The One-Off M3 E36 Compact

BMW Classic digs into the archives to highlight the often-forgotten BMW 3 Series Compact from the E36 generation. The hosts even get to check out the one-off M3 hatchback, which is the real star of this show. The United States only got the three-door 3 Series as the 318ti. While...
CarsRoad & Track

It Looks Like BMW Is Already Testing the M4 CS on the Nürburgring

BMW M's new hierarchy of models is well-established—at the outset, you get a base model and a Competition, then a CS, and possibly, a CSL. Based on this Nürburgring spy video that comes to us via CarSpyMedia on YouTube, it appears the M division is working on the new M4 CS.
Carssilodrome.com

The BMW M1 – The First BMW “M” Car That Was Almost Built By Lamborghini

Reading time: about 4 minutes. The BMW M1 is the end result of BMW wanting to beat their fellow Germans over at Porsche in Group 5 racing. The Porsche 935 was going to be impossible to beat with any of the cars BMW had in production at the time, so this in mind they approached Lamborghini to collaborate on a mid-engined supercar that could trounce the 935 and get the roundel back to the front of the grid.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Joe Achilles Takes Delivery of His Own G80 BMW M3

We’ve been featuring Joe Achilles’ videos for a few years now, as he’s consistently put out great content featuring BMWs. Over the years, we’ve seen him own a few different BMWs, from 1 Series’, to his BMW M2 Competition, and even a 7 Series. Now, though, he’s bought himself a brand-new BMW and it’s one that fans should be very curious to see and we’re absolutely going to be keeping tabs on his experience with it — a G80 BMW M3 Competition.
Carsmotor1.com

BMW M8 CSL spy shots show coupe testing at the Nurburgring

Update: A BMW press spokesperson informed Motor1.com that this is not the M8 CSL as the company has no plans to produce such a variant. The 8 Series Coupe test vehicle spied here is intended to test accessories and racing parts. We knew BMW was developing the hotter M8 CSL...