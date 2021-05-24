Addressing homelessness through mental health care
Like many people, my views on homelessness have changed over the years. Growing up, seeing homeless people caused sadness and disbelief. As I became older, I came to see homeless people as lazy individuals who were unwilling to work for a living. It has taken much reflection and personal experience for me to realize those views were both ignorant and ill-informed. Homelessness is not black and white; it’s a complex issue that many people fail to understand.www.adn.com