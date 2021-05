Mental health issues certainly aren’t rare—they never were. The fact that more people have come forth and talked about their own struggles in recent years, has made it even more apparent just how common they are. And as many know, the pandemic has contributed to a rise in depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts over the last 15 months: physical and social isolation, loss of work, fear of contacting or spreading the virus, and loss of loved ones have been hard to cope with, to say the least.