Five crew members disembark U.S.-bound Royal Caribbean ship after some test positive for COVID

By Sarah Dewberry
fox4now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean said several crew members on the Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19. According to USA Today, five crew members disembarked at Mallorca's Port of Palma in Spain. Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told E.W. Scripps in a statement that the ship is currently making its way...

