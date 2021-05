Andrew McCarthy will forever be known to most people as Blaine, the “major appliance” who steals Molly Ringwald’s heart in the 1986 John Hughes classic, Pretty In Pink. Before that, the East Coast native had gotten his start in bawdy prep school comedy Class, then reteamed with co-star Rob Lowe in Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire, the ultimate Brat Pack film about dissatisfied twentysomethings. In an effort to break out of the Pack, McCarthy went on to star in films like Less Than Zero, Mannequin, and Weekend At Bernie’s (and its sequel). Although he still appears onscreen occasionally (most recently on NBC’s Good Girls), he’s more focused on writing, including publishing a travel memoir and a YA novel, and TV directing (for Orange Is The New Black, The Sinner, The Blacklist, and more).