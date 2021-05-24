newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Glenn Close Opens Up About Cult Upbringing That Left Her ‘Psychologically Traumatized’

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFQds_0a9qUCNX00

Multi-award-winning actress Glenn Close has 47 years of work to take pride in, as well as numerous accolades. However, before this ascent into fame, Close endured a troubling childhood essentially trapped in a cult that left her traumatized.

The movement in question was the Moral Re-Armament (MRA) and has often been deemed cult-like in its practices. Her exposure to this “international moral and spiritual movement” came when she was seven and her parents joined.

A close call with trauma and its lasting effects

Glenn Close actually broached the subject of ongoing trauma during an interview on the new Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey AppleTV+ series The Me You Can’t See. “It’s astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” she mused.

I think that’s childhood trauma, because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult. I am psychologically traumatized,” she shared. After her parents – starting with her father William – joined the MRA, they moved from the family’s stone cottage in Greenwich, Connecticut to the MRA’s headquarters in Switzerland.

Life for Glenn Close within the cult-like MRA

“It was basically a cult,” Close divulged of life with the MRA. “Everyone spouted the same things, and there’s a lot of rules, a lot of control. Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you’d do for yourself was considered selfish. We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful.”

She attributes this upbringing directly with troubles she had in her adult life, including her three marriages and three divorces. “I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner, and I’m sorry about that,” Close explained. “I think it’s our natural state to be connected like that. I don’t think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them, and at least you can maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships.” In conclusion, Close added jokingly, “It’s probably why we all have our dogs!”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cult#Marriages#Mra#British Royal Family#Emotional Trauma#Family Relationships#Mra#Childhood Trauma#Ongoing Trauma#Collective Memory#Troubles#Family Vacations#Conclusion#Greenwich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Comedian Paul Mooney Dies At 79 From A Heart Attack

Comedian Paul Mooney has died. He was also a writer and actor for many years. Paul Mooney has passed away from a heart attack. He was 79 years old and died at home. Paul was a comedian, writer, and actor, best known for writing for Saturday Night Live, Sanford and Son, Good Times, and Living Color.
Mental Healthwmagazine.com

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Mental Health Series Includes Lady Gaga, Glenn Close

Given the success of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was only a matter of time before she and the royals came back with more. It took Winfrey and Harry just two months to deliver: On Monday, the iconic TV host announced that her and Harry’s documentary series on mental health will premiere on Apple TV+ as soon as May 21. (Winfrey is a self-proclaimed “Apple girl,” after all.) Their bond actually dates back well before the CBS interview; Winfrey attended the couple’s wedding, and first announced The Me You Can’t See in 2019.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Glenn Close Suffered Physical and Emotional 'Devastation' Growing Up in a 'Cult'

Glenn Close opened up about her time growing up as a member of the Moral Re-Armament movement, or MRA, which she described as "basically a cult." The legendary actress was just one of the people featured in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See," sharing how her childhood affected her and her family in the long run.
Celebritieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Movie Looks

From the black leather jacket in “Fatal Attraction” to her zebra-print coat dress from “101 Dalmatians,” Glenn Close has more than 56 costumes and accessories from characters she has played on display in the new exhibit “The Art of the Character” at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Glenn Close Helped Put Cruella on the Map — Is She in the Prequel Movie?

There have been multiple versions of Cruella de Vil over the years, but for many fans, Glenn Close is the original baddie that they can't imagine the movie Cruella without. But because the movie, which is on Disney Plus and in theaters, is a prequel introducing the shady character that we all love to hate, it's hard to imagine how the actress would fit in with the rest of the cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How old is Glenn Close?

GLENN Close first hit the big time as the bunny boiler in Fatal Attraction. But since then she has become one of Hollywood's most in demand actresses. Glenn is 74 years old having been born on March 19, 1947 - and we can only hope that we look half as good at her age as she does.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Glenn Close Has a Choice Four-Letter Word for Anyone Calling Her a Loser

Glenn Close has little time for those who would suggest that getting nominated for eight Academy Awards makes her a "loser." "Who in that category is a loser?" she rhetorically asked an interviewer from The Associated Press. "You’re there, you’re five people honored for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?" she continued.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Glenn Close speaks about ‘childhood trauma’ she experienced in a cult

Glenn Close is sharing more terrible memories from her time in a cult as a child. “It’s astounding that something you went through at such an early stage of your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” Close said on the Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See.” “I think that’s childhood trauma. I am psychologically traumatized.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Glenn Close opens up about being raised in ‘awful religious ‘cult’ in tearful Me You Can’t See interview

Glenn Close has opened up about being raised in a “cult” and the negative impact it’s had on her life.The Oscar-nominated actor appears on The Me You Can’t See, a new documentary series co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, where she spoke candidly about her childhood.Close’s father, Dr William Taliaferro Close, joined conservative religious group Moral Re-Armament in 1954, when Close was seven.He became so caught up in his beliefs that he moved the family to the group’s headquarters in Switzerland. She remained part of the group for 15 years until she pursued her acting career in Virginia.“I...