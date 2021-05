Why in the world do we still call Jerusalem the Holy City?. The most genuine sense of holiness I experienced in Jerusalem was at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex. In the exquisite interior at the iconic Dome of the Rock, my mind meandered through the history of this revered Muslim shrine, first built in the 7th century on the Temple Mount, the site of the Jewish temple destroyed by Romans in 70 A.D. To this Christian, Al-Aqsa was a place with meaning for all three Abrahamic religions.