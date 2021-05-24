newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

EastEnders spoiler: Big Mo's exit confirmed as Jean is left agitated by her departure

By Kirsty McCormack
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDVro_0a9qTO0S00
(Image: BBC)

A new EastEnders spoiler has revealed how Big Mo will be exiting Walford, months after it was confirmed that Laila Morse is quitting the BBC soap.

Pictures show Big Mo dressed in colourful attire and standing by a limo as she waves off her neighbours and prepares to leave Albert Square.

Next week, viewers will see Mo announce that she’s been invited on a cruise with Fat Elvis.

Initially Mo says she's not going to take up the offer and when Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) asks her why she isn’t going, Mo admits it’s because of her – there’s something not right with Jean and she’s worried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzDku_0a9qTO0S00
A new EastEnders spoiler has revealed how Big Mo will be exiting Walford (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

However, Jean manages to convince Mo to go on the cruise by lying about why she’s been acting so odd and Jean and Kat ( Jessie Wallace ) throw Mo a going away party.

During next Thursday's episode, Jean catches Mo acting shifty around the garage as a police car pulls up on the Square.

The thought of saying goodbye to Mo hits Jean as she mutters to herself that she may not be around when she returns which Zack overhears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WswLy_0a9qTO0S00
Jean Slater will be left agitated by Big Mo's departure next week (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Later in The Vic, Jean is agitated by what Mo has revealed to her, as Zack watches on, clearly feeling concerned.

The time finally comes for Jean and Kat bid a tearful farewell to Mo but once she’s gone, Zack asks Jean what she meant earlier but she manages to shrug him off.

Earlier this year, 75-year-old actress Laila spoke out about her decision to leave EastEnders and revealed she is moving to Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIGb3_0a9qTO0S00
Kat throws Big Mo a farewell party after she decides to head off on a cruise (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuPSP_0a9qTO0S00
During next Thursday's episode, Jean catches Mo acting shifty around the garage as a police car pulls up on the Square (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

During an interview with Metro, Laila said her motivation to leave was to "spend more time in the sunshine".

She said: "I made the decision a while ago that I wanted to move to Spain so I let the team know that was my plan.

"They said they would love to have me come back now and again when there was a need for Big Mo to return which was lovely to hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBIhN_0a9qTO0S00
Actress Laila Morse has played the role of Big Mo since 2000 but has decided to quit and move to Spain (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders bosses reportedly agreed it was a good time for Laila to be written out of the show however, her character will not be killed off and the door will be left open for her return.

"I'll miss her but it won't be forever – it's hopefully more a 'hasta la vista' than goodbye!" Laila added.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laila Morse
Person
Jessie Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Albert Square#Big Mo#Walford#Metro#Bbc One#Jean Catches Mo#Eastenders Bosses#Eastenders Airs Mondays#Goodbye#75 Year Old Actress Laila#Soap#Colourful Attire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Brian Conley talks about joining Eastenders as Sonia's dad

Brian Conley is joining EastEnders, and he can't believe his luck. He tells Georgia Humphreys about being a cheeky Cockney lad - on and offscreen. When Brian Conley stepped onto Albert Square for the first time, he cried. Nabbing a role in EastEnders, as Sonia Fowler's long-lost dad, clearly means...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders' Sharon Watts takes drastic action over Zack's behaviour

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Sharon Watts will take drastic action next week, when her brother Zack threatens to ruin her gym launch. Sharon (Letitia Dean) will grow increasingly frustrated with Zack's behaviour in the run-up to the big day. After Zack spends all evening drinking with his new friend Martin,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Sharon is forced to take action over wayward brother Zack, while Suki returns with a secret and Mila fears for her sister. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack ruins Sharon's big moment. As Sharon prepares for...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders' Kat Slater to make a big decision over Phil Mitchell romance

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater makes a big decision about her relationship with Phil Mitchell next week, deciding to commit to pursuing things with him further. Scenes that will air early next week will see Kat return from the hospital following the hit-and-run, with Phil in hand. This obviously...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders' Zack Hudson ruins sister Sharon Watts's big gym opening

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson has ruined sister Sharon Watts's big gym opening. Sharon's frustration with her younger brother reached a boiling point in Monday's (May 24) episode, as she attempted to host a massive party for the launch of her new business. Trouble was brewing because Zack (James...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks confirms return for ex-Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has confirmed that Lucy-Jo Hudson is reprising her role as Donna-Marie Quinn on the Channel 4 soap. Viewers recently found out that Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) has been receiving text messages from her estranged mother Donna-Marie, causing problems between Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax as Juliet refused to come clean over who she'd been secretly texting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

EastEnders' Lacey Turner unveils garden makeover in her quirky home

She gave birth to her second child in February this year, but yesterday was another exciting delivery for Lacey Turner. The EastEnders star posted a story captioned Delivery Day, to her 344,000 followers on Instagram showing a large lorry pulling up outside the actress' gates, and onloading a large set of rattan furniture, complete with cushions, all covered in plastic wrap.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals when Mo Harris's exit scenes will air

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air Mo Harris's final scenes next week, but her exit will kick off a big dilemma for Jean Slater. The BBC soap previously announced that Laila Morse would be bowing out of her role as Mo and her exit story will play out across next week's episodes.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders is lining up a shock mugging for Kat Slater

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jessie Wallace's Kat Slater will be left shaken after a mugging in new EastEnders scenes. Scheduled for broadcast next week, the drama begins when Bert and Ernie Moon are disappointed that nobody is coming to their school's 'Bring Your Dad' day. They turn to Phil Mitchell in...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding slaps Bernice Blackstock in a row over Liam

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Leyla Harding and Bernice Blackstock won't be making friends anytime soon, as Leyla will end up slapping Bernice shortly after she returns to the village. Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) recently got engaged to Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) – who also happens to be Bernice's (Samantha Giles) ex...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Summer Ranger makes shock marriage proposal to Brody Hudson

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Summer Ranger has stunned boyfriend Brody Hudson by proposing marriage in Hollyoaks. Wednesday's first-look episode (May 26) picked up as Summer (Rhiannon Clements) and Sienna (Anna Passey) were interrupted in the heat of passion by Brody (Adam Woodward) looking for his girlfriend. Summer tried to play it...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Natasha Blakeman makes a huge decision after Sam's kidnap

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Natasha Blakeman has made a huge decision about her son Sam tonight (May 26) – and Nick Tilsley was left devastated. The youngster was kidnapped in order to draw Nick and Leanne Battersby out of hiding and they were threatened against giving evidence against criminal gang leader Harvey in court.