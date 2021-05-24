newsbreak-logo
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Marfa Plateau by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Lajitas, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and eastern Presidio Counties.

Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Jeff Davis County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Marfa Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Marfa Plateau, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.