Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Marfa Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Lajitas, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and eastern Presidio Counties.alerts.weather.gov