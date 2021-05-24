newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas South central Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Selden, or 15 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dresden. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.50IN

Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton; Rawlins SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Brewster to 5 miles southwest of Edmond. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Norton, Oberlin, Atwood, Almena, Lenora, Selden and Norcatur. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Graham County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Morland, or 13 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morland. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Danbury to 8 miles north of Rexford, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet at Oberlin. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Jennings, Lenora and Edmond. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH