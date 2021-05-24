Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas South central Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Selden, or 15 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dresden. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.50IN