Frontier County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Frontier SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 17 miles northeast of McCook, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eustis, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino, Freedom and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge.

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH