Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Frontier SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 17 miles northeast of McCook, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eustis, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino, Freedom and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge.alerts.weather.gov