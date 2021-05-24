Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE ACROSS FLASH FLOOD WARNED AREA IN AUSTIN COUNTY At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Industry, or 8 miles northwest of Bellville, moving north at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Frelsburg and Cat Spring.alerts.weather.gov