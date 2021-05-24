newsbreak-logo
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE ACROSS FLASH FLOOD WARNED AREA IN AUSTIN COUNTY At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Industry, or 8 miles northwest of Bellville, moving north at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Frelsburg and Cat Spring.

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe thunderstorm chances remain in area

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for most of central and south Texas through the end of the week. According to National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Cameron Batiste, Washington County will not be spared from the wet weather.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colorado; Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edna, Ganado, Cordele, Morales, Louise and Lake Texana Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Burleson County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas Eastern Washington County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 856 AM CDT, a cluster severe thunderstorms was located 8 miles west of Washington, or 12 miles northeast of Brenham, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Southeastern College Station, Navasota, Washington, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Plantersville, Roans Prairie and Independence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas West Fork San Jacinto near Humble affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the West Fork San Jacinto River...including Sendera Ranch Road, Conroe, Porter, Humble, Sheldon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 04/02/2007.
Flood Warning issued for Austin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Western Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 608 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Western Rosenberg, Bay City, Sweeny, Needville, Wallis, Simonton, Beasley, Orchard, Van Vleck, western Wild Peach Village, Sargent, Weston Lakes and Damon. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Jackson County in south central Texas Southern Austin County in southeastern Texas West Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 0.75 to 1.5 inches per hours were occurring with these storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. A flood warning for portions of the advisory area may be needed as these storms were moving slowly. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Campo, Wharton, Eagle Lake, East Bernard, Ganado, Kendleton, Pierce, Boling-Iago, Egypt, Nada, Hungerford, Garwood and Louise.
Flood Warning extended

Body The Flood Warning League City's National Weather Service initially issued from Sunday morning into Monday night was extended to Tuesday morning according to a Saturday night announcement. The Flood Warning is for the San Bernard River near Austin, Wharton, Fort Bend and Colorado Counties where East Bernard, Sweeny and...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.
‘THUNDER BY THE COLORADO’ POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

The annual Thunder by the Colorado Truck and Tractor Pull this weekend in Columbus has been postponed. The event, set for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at the Colorado County Fairgrounds, has been moved back because of inclement weather this weekend. A new date for the truck and tractor pull...