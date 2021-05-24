Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas West Fork San Jacinto near Humble affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the West Fork San Jacinto River...including Sendera Ranch Road, Conroe, Porter, Humble, Sheldon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 04/02/2007.