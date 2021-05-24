This new sunscreen brand smells amazing—and has a hilarious, throwback website that will take you back to summer 1997

Summer House newcomer Ciara Miller recently spilled all the tea on her evening beauty routine, and you better believe we are taking notes. The nurse and part-time model has an effective skincare routine that keeps her glowing all year long, and best of all, it's full of budget-friendly products. Ciara begins her regimen by using MAC Bulk Wipes ($30) to get the first layer of makeup and dirt off. Then, she turns to her favorite cleanser, La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser ($14.99), which she applies with the Buttah Skin Vibe Cleansing Brush. "It honestly takes all the makeup off of your face," she shared in a video for Us Weekly.