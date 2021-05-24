newsbreak-logo
This new sunscreen brand smells amazing—and has a hilarious, throwback website that will take you back to summer 1997

By Rachel Kim Raczka
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoolside.FM is the sunniest corner of the Internet. Marty Bell’s free, experiential web “radio station” splices ’80s and ’90s infomercials and sunny Soundcloud synth wave. The two-year-old site (and an accompanying app) take you back to an old-school computer desktop, complete with 2D icons, AOL-style instant messaging, adjustable themes, and a 1997 timestamp. Now, he’s spinning the nostalgic digital hangout into real-life products, starting with Vacation, “the world’s best-smelling sunscreen,” and a matching perfume.

