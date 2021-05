There are many ways to charge an electric car, some faster than others. In general, the most efficient ways cost more, while the slower ways are more affordable. Electric vehicle charging is getting closer to the time it takes to fill a tank of gas. How long it takes to charge an EV depends on three basic factors: how fast a charging station can deliver electricity, the speed at which an EV can accept it, and temperature. Shifting from pumping gas to EV charging takes some lifestyle adjustments, but with those adjustments, the cost savings and convenience can outweigh any differences in speed.