A Letter To My Mother — Just In Case

The Confederacy represents slavery. Slavery was the only reason the Confederacy ever existed. Go read the speeches Southern secessionists gave to encourage secession. A letter asserts that “the folks making up the Confederacy were not traitors.” Funny, an awful lot of people at the time thought they were. One of the controversies brewing in the North at the end of the war was how many of the Confederate officials and officers should be hanged for treason. The U.S. Army officers who resigned their commissions to join the Confederacy were particularly at risk — they had sworn an oath to defend the Constitution, and violated that oath by fighting against the country. “The signers of the Constitution agreed upon the right to secede,” the letter writer said. James Madison did not agree. He argued that no state had the right to secede. And he not only signed the Constitution, he helped write it. “Secession was legal — look it up,” the letter said. I did. Not to my reading.