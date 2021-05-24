newsbreak-logo
Logan Health nurses send management strike notice

By Vanessa Perez
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALISPELL, Mont. — Logan Health nurses in the Service Employees International Union sent management a 10-day strike notice. SEIU nurses say management is negotiating in what they call bad faith. Nurses say they want increased staffing and a committee so their voices are heard across the system. They also want...

nbcmontana.com
