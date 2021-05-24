Logan Health nurses send management strike notice

I am an acupuncturist practicing in Kalispell for almost 30 years now. I do acupuncture, use a few herbs, nutritional supplements, and homeopathy. I do an energetic balancing to help get rid of allergies. I am an alternative to allopathic medicine. But my father was a microbiologist, and my stepmother was a physician. Because of these influences in my life, I think of myself as practicing complementary medicine. The blending of allopathic and alternative medicine is the best approach. There is value in both systems. It is best not to be dogmatic about health care. I see today thanks to good surgeons. Alternative medicine would not have saved my eyes after an accident. I am old enough to have received a smallpox vaccine as a child and to have a friend who had polio as a child.