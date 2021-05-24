newsbreak-logo
Due West, SC

No bull: North Buncombe rodeo queen ropes a college scholarship

By John Le
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — You don't have to play basketball or softball to earn a college scholarship. North Buncombe student Clara Hale, who became rodeo royalty last year, recently signed to compete on the Erskine College rodeo team. Erskine is in Due West, South Carolina. "I think it's a great...

