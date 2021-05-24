Cancel
Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill sells CityCenterDC condo for $450,000 less than its original list price

By Michael Neibauer
bizjournals
 2021-05-24

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has sold her CityCenterDC condominium for roughly the same amount she bought it for seven years ago. McCaskill, a Democrat who represented Missouri in the Senate for two terms, and her husband, Joseph Shepard, sold the Residences at CityCenter condo for $2.75 million, according to public records. They bought it in early 2014, shortly after the building debuted, for $2.71 million — which appeared to be the most expensive unit to sell at that point. The condo first went back on the market in 2019 for $3.2 million, Realtor.com reported, and had been on and off the market in the two-plus years since.

