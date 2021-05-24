Pass the Marinara Sauce! DiGiorno's Limited-Edition Pizza Doughnuts Are Covered in Cheese
Round, square, folded into a calzone, or shrunk down into bite-sized pieces, pizza is delicious in almost every shape and form. But just when we thought we'd seen it all (yes, we're talking about Pizza Hut's massive Cheez-It pizza bites), DiGiorno unveiled DiGiornuts, aka pizza doughnuts. Created in honor of National Doughnut Day, the mashup puts an unexpected twist on the concept of a savory dessert, but the more I read about the toppings, the more these doughnuts sound like a gourmet pizza experience.www.popsugar.com