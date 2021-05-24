Pass the Marinara Sauce! DiGiorno's Limited-Edition Pizza Doughnuts Are Covered in Cheese

You’re tuning in to Good Taste, our weekly bite of local food snacktion news. Get some new flavor in your life!. Sandwich special: Only on Sundays is the Sundays pop-up at the Fillmore Street location of Boba Guys, where you can get sandwiches inspired by those carried at Japanese convenience stores and other quick snacks for pickup or delivery. I’d recommend copying my order of oden (fish cake, sausage, quail egg, and other goodies in dashi) and, if you eat meat, try the koji-marinated roast beef sandwich with wasabi mayo. I also felt I had a duty to all who may read this to try the dessert sandwich made of whipped Basque cream cheese and strawberries — basically a cheesecake sandwich — in order to report that you should consider doing the same. They’re also selling cute “Eat Snacks and Relax” pins for a dollar.