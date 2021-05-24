newsbreak-logo
Pass the Marinara Sauce! DiGiorno's Limited-Edition Pizza Doughnuts Are Covered in Cheese

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Round, square, folded into a calzone, or shrunk down into bite-sized pieces, pizza is delicious in almost every shape and form. But just when we thought we'd seen it all (yes, we're talking about Pizza Hut's massive Cheez-It pizza bites), DiGiorno unveiled DiGiornuts, aka pizza doughnuts. Created in honor of National Doughnut Day, the mashup puts an unexpected twist on the concept of a savory dessert, but the more I read about the toppings, the more these doughnuts sound like a gourmet pizza experience.

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

