Form 4 MAXLINEAR INC For: May 20 Filed by: Torgerson William

 3 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MEI Pharma, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: GOLD DANIEL P PHD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. 80,000 securities consist of restricted stock...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SITIME Corp For: May 27 Filed by: Bonnot Lionel

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DermTech, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: Wood Todd Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 VINCE HOLDING CORP. For: May 26 Filed by: Stefko David

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vimeo, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: IAC/InterActiveCorp

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each share of Common Stock is entitled to one vote per share. 2. Reflects a disposition in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Senseonics Holdings, For: May 25 Filed by: Fiorentino Edward

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $13.8 Million Public Offering And Up-listing To Nasdaq

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Brigham Minerals, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: Keenan W Howard JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Vectura Group PLC OPD

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) Prices 2.88M Unit Offering at $5/Unit; Announces Nasdaq Uplisting

Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,880,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "OSAT" and "OSATW," respectively. Orbsat expects to receive gross proceeds of $14.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has effectuated a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-5. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Zivo Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Prices 2.76M Unit Upsized Offering at $5/Unit; Announces Up-Listing to Nasdaq

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - Sanne Group PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Stake Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC For: May 25 Filed by: Hill Craig D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. In conjunction with the merger of FBL Financial Group, Inc. and 5400 Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger"),...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Inari Medical, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: Tu Thomas

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The option vested with respect to 25% and vests with respect to the remaining shares in 36 equal monthly installments...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Squarespace, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: KLEIN JONATHAN D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Jessica Krasner,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 VERRA MOBILITY Corp For: May 24 Filed by: Kelln Bryan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The reporting person was granted 8,696...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PhenixFIN Corp For: May 24 Filed by: ROBINSON LOWELL W

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Lowell W. Robinson 05/26/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. For: May 22 Filed by: Love Michael A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Rexnord Corp For: May 24 Filed by: Whaley Patricia M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. This transaction was executed in multiple...