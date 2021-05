SALISBURY, Md. – Over 200 families in Wicomico County were able to get the food they needed thanks to staff members and volunteers coming out to help. On Wednesday morning, volunteers and staff members of the Wicomico County Public Schools gathered at the Evening High School Schumaker Complex and loaded food into all the cars driving through. We’re told those volunteers handed out food for close to four hours. WCPS says they also want to thank the Maryland Food Bank for making this drive a success.