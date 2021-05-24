Legislator Anker Honors Mount Sinai’s Kindness Club

Farmingville, NY – On April 28, Councilwoman Jane Bonner met with the executive staff of The Fisherman magazine at Cedar Beach and filled them in on all the improvements that the Town completed in time for the 2021 boating and fishing season. The results of the project are better water quality, healthier fish, more variety of fish and a new fishing pier. Pictured left to right are The Fisherman Owner/Publisher, Mike Caruso; Associate Publisher, Angelo Donofrio; Councilwoman Bonner; and Long Island Editor, Matt Broderick. During their visit, Councilwoman Bonner was interviewed for a video feature about the improvements. It is currently available to view at www.thefisherman.com.