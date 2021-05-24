Legislator Anker Honors Mount Sinai’s Kindness Club
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker recently joined Mount Sinai School District Superintendent Gordan Brosdal, Mount Sinai Elementary School Principle Rob Catlin, Teacher’s Assistant Robin Merlo, members of the Mount Sinai SEPTO (Special Education Parent Teacher Organization) and the Mount Sinai Elementary Kindness Club Ambassadors at the unveiling of the Kindness Club’s “Buddy Benches” at Mount Sinai Elementary School. Throughout last year, the Kindness Club sold bracelets and hosted a Penny War fundraiser to raise enough funds to construct two “Buddy Benches.” Kindness Ambassadors from the club gathered together to paint the benches yellow and adorned them with their hand prints.www.longisland.com