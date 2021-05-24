newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Legislator Anker Honors Mount Sinai’s Kindness Club

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker recently joined Mount Sinai School District Superintendent Gordan Brosdal, Mount Sinai Elementary School Principle Rob Catlin, Teacher’s Assistant Robin Merlo, members of the Mount Sinai SEPTO (Special Education Parent Teacher Organization) and the Mount Sinai Elementary Kindness Club Ambassadors at the unveiling of the Kindness Club’s “Buddy Benches” at Mount Sinai Elementary School. Throughout last year, the Kindness Club sold bracelets and hosted a Penny War fundraiser to raise enough funds to construct two “Buddy Benches.” Kindness Ambassadors from the club gathered together to paint the benches yellow and adorned them with their hand prints.

www.longisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grade School#Honors Mount Sinai#The Kindness Club#Buddy Benches#The Kindness Ambassadors#Mount Sinai Septo#Legislator Anker#Teacher#Buddy Benches#Anti Bullying Resources#Kids#Bracelets#Recess#Fall#Seventy Five Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Mount Sinai, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Meet the candidates: Mount Sinai BOE

Karen Pitka and Paul Staudt are running Tuesday, May 18, for two available seats for a three-year term on the Mount Sinai School District Board of Education. Pitka has lived in Mount Sinai since 2011. Celebrating her 20th year as a fourth-grade teacher this fall, she is an educator in the school district. She has experience in teaching second and fifth grade, and spends her free time being director of the school’s drama club.
Commack, NYNewsday

Donations steady for Glen Ciano Blood Drive at firehouse

A steady pace of blood donations came in Saturday for the annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive at the Commack Fire Department, organizers said. Rob Weisberg, a Commack firefighter and blood drive coordinator, said the turnout had been "nice and steady" by noon, with roughly 93 units of blood donated by that time. The goal was 222 units by the end of the day, a symbolic tribute to Suffolk Police Officer Glen Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver on Feb. 22, 2009.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Top photos from around LI from May 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos. Owner Thomas Francis holds pitchers of Margaritas during the unveiling of the new Long Island Taco and Tequila Experience airstream trailer that can be rented at people's own homes shown at a preview party in South Setauket, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Suffolk County, NYInnovate Long Island

No. 593: Saluting the first Jedi and the rise of the vaccines (and the Rauch Foundation strikes back)

Sunny disposition: Well played, dear readers – another busy workweek sets and another bright weekend rises. Don’t forget your sunblock, please. No excuses: It’s May 14 out there, and we’re wrapping up this latest socioeconomic sprint on National Dance Like a Chicken Day (as if you need the excuse) and National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (as if you need the excuse).
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Goat Yoga at Suffolk County Farm

"Enjoy yoga on the farm with our friendly goats is a fun twist to traditional flow. End your day in downward dog and some laughs. All levels are welcome to goat yoga. Taught by certified instructors from Cocomotion - check schedule for specific dates / instructor."
Suffolk County, NYlongislandadvance.net

Racial slur rocks South Country school board candidate

A disturbing flyer was left in South Country school board candidate Cameron Trent’s mailbox on Mother’s Day, blacking out Trent’s face, adding “No [racial slur] run.”. The school board election is set for May 18: Trent, who is Black, is a candidate for a fourth term. Trent explained that a...
Suffolk County, NYBabylon Beacon

Public Notices –

Great Neck Road Elementary School, 1400 Great Neck. Annual School District Election except Saturday, Sunday. the District’s website. a separate specific office. the candidate, and shall describe the specific va-cancy. for which the candidate is. nominated, which description shall include at least the. length of the term of office,. and...
Mount Sinai, NYbrookhavenny.gov

Councilwoman Bonner Meets with The Fisherman Magazine Staff at Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai

Farmingville, NY – On April 28, Councilwoman Jane Bonner met with the executive staff of The Fisherman magazine at Cedar Beach and filled them in on all the improvements that the Town completed in time for the 2021 boating and fishing season. The results of the project are better water quality, healthier fish, more variety of fish and a new fishing pier. Pictured left to right are The Fisherman Owner/Publisher, Mike Caruso; Associate Publisher, Angelo Donofrio; Councilwoman Bonner; and Long Island Editor, Matt Broderick. During their visit, Councilwoman Bonner was interviewed for a video feature about the improvements. It is currently available to view at www.thefisherman.com.
New York City, NYLongIslandPress

New York Health Welcomes Dr. Denise Abselet in Mount Sinai Office

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York. New York Health (NYHealth) has announced that board-certified internal medicine physician and geriatrician Denise Abselet, DO, has joined its team of physicians. She will be practicing at 701 Route 25A, Suite 2, Mount Sinai, NY 11766.
Freeport, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Mt. Sinai delivers vaccines to Freeport students

As Covid-19 vaccines became available to educators and school staff, the Freeport School District worked with local hospitals to set up appointments for those working at all seven of the district’s schools. But when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that those 16 and older now qualified for the...