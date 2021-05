PARK CITY, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Institute has announced dates for the 2022 film festival. “We can’t wait to return to Park City, Salt Lake City — and beyond — for next year’s Sundance Film Festival,” said a statement released Thursday. “The 2022 festival will take place in-person and online Jan. 20-30. We are in the process of designing a safe and accessible festival where our audiences and artists can come together to celebrate and discover new work, and each other. Mark your calendars and stay tuned: This summer we will have more details to help you craft your plan and arrange for any travel.”