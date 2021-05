New York Times Best-Selling author Julie Murphy plugs the gap between traditional and modern fairytales in the most satisfying way in her new book, If The Shoe Fits. Loosely inspired by Disney’s Cinderella, readers meet Cindy Woods, a young woman who has just graduated with a degree in design and is wondering what comes next. Summoned back to live and work for her stepmother, who happens to be the executive producer of reality TV show Before Midnight, Cindy grapples with facing aspects of her past and trying to plan for her future. When a spot on Before Midnight needs filing, Cindy takes a chance and volunteers herself for the position, thinking the exposure might kick off her long-awaited career in fashion.