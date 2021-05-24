newsbreak-logo
Form 4 MAXLINEAR INC For: May 20 Filed by: LITCHFIELD STEVEN G

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

www.streetinsider.com
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DermTech, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: Wood Todd Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SITIME Corp For: May 27 Filed by: Bonnot Lionel

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vimeo, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: IAC/InterActiveCorp

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each share of Common Stock is entitled to one vote per share. 2. Reflects a disposition in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 VINCE HOLDING CORP. For: May 26 Filed by: Stefko David

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Senseonics Holdings, For: May 25 Filed by: Fiorentino Edward

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $13.8 Million Public Offering And Up-listing To Nasdaq

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
BusinessShareCast

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Vectura Group PLC OPD

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Zivo Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Prices 2.76M Unit Upsized Offering at $5/Unit; Announces Up-Listing to Nasdaq

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MEI Pharma, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: GOLD DANIEL P PHD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. 80,000 securities consist of restricted stock...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Squarespace, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: KLEIN JONATHAN D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Jessica Krasner,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC For: May 25 Filed by: Hill Craig D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. In conjunction with the merger of FBL Financial Group, Inc. and 5400 Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger"),...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Rexnord Corp For: May 24 Filed by: Whaley Patricia M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. This transaction was executed in multiple...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 HARTE HANKS INC For: May 24 Filed by: GRIFFIN JOHN H JR

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $6.0968 to $6.10. The price reported...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Upsizing Of At-the-Market (ATM) Program

MONACO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) - Get Report (the "Company"), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, increased to $100.0 million the maximum aggregate dollar amount of shares of the Company's common stock that may be sold under its previously announced at-the-market ("ATM") program established on August 7, 2020 with DNB Markets. Inc. ("DNB"), as sales agent.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. For: May 22 Filed by: Love Michael A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING For: May 25 Filed by: MAVROLEON BASIL G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. These restricted stock units ("RSUs") vested on May 18, 2016. 2. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the issuer's common stock, or in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 FIGS, Inc. For: May 27 Filed by: LAWRENCE JEFFREY D

1. The option vests and becomes exercisable as to 25% of the shares on December 31, 2021 and in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 OceanTech Acquisitions For: May 27 Filed by: Baumgartner Charles

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cloudflare, Inc. For: May 25 Filed by: SEIFERT THOMAS J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time into Class A Common Stock...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PhenixFIN Corp For: May 24 Filed by: ROBINSON LOWELL W

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Lowell W. Robinson 05/26/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of...