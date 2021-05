There are times when reading the news lately, that one knows, just knows, that the article accurately describes an event because no satirist could possibly conceive of something that craptacular. Such was the case when I read in the news that the president of the University of South Carolina had resigned, a resignation initially refused and later accepted, after giving what had to be the worst commencement speech in recent history. This fiasco touches upon Louisiana in that there was a concern that the recently hired LSU president and current provost of the University of South Carolina, Dr. William Tate, IV, was to be lured away from LSU to serve as president in South Carolina.