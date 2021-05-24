Robin Ransom Makes History As First Black Woman Named To Missouri Supreme Court
Gov. Mike Parson on Monday named Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom of St. Louis to the Missouri Supreme Court — the first Black woman to hold the position. “As the daughter of a fireman who worked and lived in a segregated engine house when he worked for the fire department, this is a very happy day for my mom, myself and my entire family,” Ransom said during a press conference in Jefferson City. “While I may be the first African American woman to be part of this court, I’d like to say I have never lived by a label or by identity that anyone has tried to put upon me.news.stlpublicradio.org