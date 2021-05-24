newsbreak-logo
Robin Ransom Makes History As First Black Woman Named To Missouri Supreme Court

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Mike Parson on Monday named Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom of St. Louis to the Missouri Supreme Court — the first Black woman to hold the position. “As the daughter of a fireman who worked and lived in a segregated engine house when he worked for the fire department, this is a very happy day for my mom, myself and my entire family,” Ransom said during a press conference in Jefferson City. “While I may be the first African American woman to be part of this court, I’d like to say I have never lived by a label or by identity that anyone has tried to put upon me.

news.stlpublicradio.org
