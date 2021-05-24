newsbreak-logo
Electric scooter proposal being considered

By Heather Perkins
mywalworthcounty.com
 3 days ago

Rental kiosks could be set up in Whitewater this summer. The site of riders buzzing around Whitewater on electronic scooters could become a reality as soon as this summer if a recently unveiled proposal gains traction. Last week, the Common Council discussed with city staffers a preliminary agreement from Bird...

