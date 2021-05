Chair Kafoury and Commissioner Ryan release unusual joint statement on future plans and funding late Thursday.Multnomah County and Portland leaders released an unusual joint statement saying the two governments are committed to ending homelessness. The statement by County Chair Deborah Kafoury and City Commissioner Dan Ryan said the county will commit $1 billion over the next 10 years from the Metro homeless services ballot measure passed last May for housing services. It also said Ryan is leading a joint effort to "address the immediate and acute needs of people experiencing houselessness." "The last year has been one of the hardest...