The Ohio State football team is still trying to improve their linebackers. This is the state of that room. When former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o chose Alabama over Ohio State as his transfer destination, it was a blow to the Buckeyes. Coaches will tell you they can’t worry about who isn’t there; they can only be concerned with who is there. OSU linebackers coach Al Washington, Jr. doesn’t have a lot of bodies to worry about right now. Thin is an apt description of the Buckeye linebacker unit.