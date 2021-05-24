newsbreak-logo
Dan Bongino’s Bid to Take Over Conservative Media Is in Full Swing

Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Dan Bongino was just another C-list conservative personality with three failed congressional campaigns under his belt. At the time, his most notable public moments included appearing on Infowars; publishing a highly criticized memoir about his tenure as a Secret Service agent; and lashing out at a Politico reporter via an expletive-filled tirade that took place during his losing bid for a House seat in 2016. But his loss that year may have been the best thing for his career. Bongino pivoted to become one of Trump’s most ardent defenders in the media, which led Trump to significantly boost his brand.

