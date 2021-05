Whether it is beauty, chaos, symmetry, or destruction, the forces within nature inspire us to create, and they leave us in awe. This explains the powerful imagery Windsor’s Art & Heritage Center is hoping to display at its next community art exhibition, ‘Forces of Nature’, which will be on display from September 4, 2021, through January 9, 2022. Windsor’s Culture Division seeks regional artists to submit artwork of all mediums that fit this theme for the exhibition.