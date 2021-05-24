5 Wind River Startup Challenge winners announced Monday

~ Six businesses will each receive up to $250,000 to pilot and commercialize innovative solutions that address flooding and sea level rise ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that six small businesses will receive a total of more than $1 million in funding and services through the 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge. The winners were selected from nearly 100 applications and will each receive a combination of a grant and a loan of up to $250,000 to advance and demonstrate innovative products that help coastal communities adapt to the impacts of sea level rise and flooding, including flood management and infrastructure, data analytics, protection of buildings, and re-establishing critical utilities. “The RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge is one important way that Virginia is answering the call to address the growing challenge of extreme weather events, flooding, and sea level rise,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will provide a significant boost to the groundbreaking work of six innovative entrepreneurs focused on creating adaptive, scalable solutions that will ensure the viability, resiliency, and economic vitality of our coastal communities now and for future generations.” In October 2020, Governor Northam unveiled the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Planning Framework, which included a series of initiatives the Commonwealth will undertake to bolster Virginia’s resilience to sea level rise and natural hazards to limit the impact of flooding, extreme weather events, and wildfires. Built on the directives from Governor Northam in Executive Order Twenty-Four, this document is among the most comprehensive efforts undertaken by any state to improve resilience and protect people and property from natural catastrophes, and will serve as a blueprint for implementing Virginia’s first project-driven Coastal Resilience Master Plan by the end of 2021. “The 2021 Coastal Community Resilience Challenge yielded more submissions than we have ever received,” said RISE Executive Director, Dr. Paul Robinson. “Also going forward, we are going to expand RISE’s Challenge model to other areas in the Commonwealth to include rural regions that experience unique flood hazards and make Virginia the leader in resilience innovation.” In 2017, Virginia was awarded $120.5 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) National Disaster Resilience Competition (NDRC) for innovative solutions to combat sea level rise in Hampton Roads. HUD allocated $5.25 million of the total award to support the development of the nation’s first-of-its-kind resilience innovation hub called RISE, a Norfolk-based nonprofit organization that provides businesses resources to develop and grow resilience-building solutions for coastal communities. RISE identifies resilience issues, sources solutions, facilitates deployment and validation, builds enterprise readiness, and provides catalytic funding. “Sea level rise is having a sizeable impact on our economy, and I look forward to seeing the solutions these six businesses develop,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This competition is an important mechanism to support growth and success for our small business community as they advance innovations in resiliency for our coastal region.” “In recent years alone, Virginia has faced rising seas levels, recurrent flooding and storms that are only becoming more extreme,” said Secretary of Natural Resources and Chief Resilience Officer of Virginia Matthew Strickler. “The need for heightened resiliency has never been more important, and I’m heartened to see private industry partnering with our state and federal government to answer the call by addressing these threats.” Since its inception in 2018, RISE has deployed more than $4 million in financial assistance and services to support 27 businesses in piloting their technologies in Hampton Roads. Through RISE’s Coastal Community Resilience competitions and the establishment of its Resilience Innovation Hub, the region has become a living laboratory for companies, where the products and services needed to adapt to the impacts of climate change can be demonstrated locally and applied globally. “Implementing comprehensive economic opportunities surrounding coastal adaptation is a key part of our Coastal Resilience Master Plan to protect and adapt Virginia’s coast,” said Rear Admiral Ann Phillips, Special Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Adaptation and Protection. “We are thankful for the hard work of RISE and of these six entrepreneurs, whose innovations and creativity will not only help address the complex issues facing our coastal communities, but also prepare our Commonwealth to be more resilient in a climate-changed future.”