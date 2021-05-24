newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

5 Wind River Startup Challenge winners announced Monday

By County 10
county10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wind River Reservation, WY) – The winners of the 2021 Wind River Startup Challenge were announced on their Facebook page today, May 24th. County 10 will share any additional details about this year’s winners if released by the Wind River Startup Challenge. The live stream of the “Pitch Day” on...

county10.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Today#Wind River Reservation#Businesses#Today#Live Stream#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Fargo, NDINFORUM

2021 ChamberChoice winners announced

FARGO -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 ChamberChoice Award winners at its annual awards luncheon today. The organizations and individual receiving honors were:. Small Business of the Year: Regency Title, Inc. Business of the Year: Enclave. Not-for-Profit of the Year: CAPLP - Lakes &...
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

Spotlight on Business Awards Winners Announced

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber last week hosted the Happy Hour Business Expo. At the event, the organization announced this year’s winners of the Spotlight on Business Awards, which recognize local businesses who have “set the standard for exemplary business practices within eight categories,” per the chamber website. The categories were...
Norfolk, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Winners of 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge

~ Six businesses will each receive up to $250,000 to pilot and commercialize innovative solutions that address flooding and sea level rise ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that six small businesses will receive a total of more than $1 million in funding and services through the 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge. The winners were selected from nearly 100 applications and will each receive a combination of a grant and a loan of up to $250,000 to advance and demonstrate innovative products that help coastal communities adapt to the impacts of sea level rise and flooding, including flood management and infrastructure, data analytics, protection of buildings, and re-establishing critical utilities. “The RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge is one important way that Virginia is answering the call to address the growing challenge of extreme weather events, flooding, and sea level rise,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will provide a significant boost to the groundbreaking work of six innovative entrepreneurs focused on creating adaptive, scalable solutions that will ensure the viability, resiliency, and economic vitality of our coastal communities now and for future generations.” In October 2020, Governor Northam unveiled the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Planning Framework, which included a series of initiatives the Commonwealth will undertake to bolster Virginia’s resilience to sea level rise and natural hazards to limit the impact of flooding, extreme weather events, and wildfires. Built on the directives from Governor Northam in Executive Order Twenty-Four, this document is among the most comprehensive efforts undertaken by any state to improve resilience and protect people and property from natural catastrophes, and will serve as a blueprint for implementing Virginia’s first project-driven Coastal Resilience Master Plan by the end of 2021. “The 2021 Coastal Community Resilience Challenge yielded more submissions than we have ever received,” said RISE Executive Director, Dr. Paul Robinson. “Also going forward, we are going to expand RISE’s Challenge model to other areas in the Commonwealth to include rural regions that experience unique flood hazards and make Virginia the leader in resilience innovation.” In 2017, Virginia was awarded $120.5 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) National Disaster Resilience Competition (NDRC) for innovative solutions to combat sea level rise in Hampton Roads. HUD allocated $5.25 million of the total award to support the development of the nation’s first-of-its-kind resilience innovation hub called RISE, a Norfolk-based nonprofit organization that provides businesses resources to develop and grow resilience-building solutions for coastal communities. RISE identifies resilience issues, sources solutions, facilitates deployment and validation, builds enterprise readiness, and provides catalytic funding. “Sea level rise is having a sizeable impact on our economy, and I look forward to seeing the solutions these six businesses develop,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This competition is an important mechanism to support growth and success for our small business community as they advance innovations in resiliency for our coastal region.” “In recent years alone, Virginia has faced rising seas levels, recurrent flooding and storms that are only becoming more extreme,” said Secretary of Natural Resources and Chief Resilience Officer of Virginia Matthew Strickler. “The need for heightened resiliency has never been more important, and I’m heartened to see private industry partnering with our state and federal government to answer the call by addressing these threats.” Since its inception in 2018, RISE has deployed more than $4 million in financial assistance and services to support 27 businesses in piloting their technologies in Hampton Roads. Through RISE’s Coastal Community Resilience competitions and the establishment of its Resilience Innovation Hub, the region has become a living laboratory for companies, where the products and services needed to adapt to the impacts of climate change can be demonstrated locally and applied globally. “Implementing comprehensive economic opportunities surrounding coastal adaptation is a key part of our Coastal Resilience Master Plan to protect and adapt Virginia’s coast,” said Rear Admiral Ann Phillips, Special Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Adaptation and Protection. “We are thankful for the hard work of RISE and of these six entrepreneurs, whose innovations and creativity will not only help address the complex issues facing our coastal communities, but also prepare our Commonwealth to be more resilient in a climate-changed future.”
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Winner Selected in INNOVATE! Business Challenge

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Five Humboldt County High School students competed in a virtual INNOVATE! Business Challenge Finale. The finalists pitched their ideas to vie for $6,500 in prize money, $1,000 in media services and over $900 in Eureka Chamber of Commerce memberships to support the development of their businesses.
Fort Wayne, IN963xke.com

ARCH Inc. announces ARCHIe winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – ARCH Inc., the historic preservation non-profit in Fort Wayne since 1975, is celebrating Historic Preservation Month by honoring its 2021 ARCHie Award winners in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. The award event this week in the pavilion at Promenade Park re-united ARCH members, past ARCHie...
New York Statewnypapers.com

WNY Invention Convention announces winners

Student inventors looked to the heavens, simplified laundry day, and gave their backyards a pro-football experience in the 18th annual WNY Invention Convention competition. The event challenges students from kindergarten to eighth grade to use their natural creativity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning skills to solve a real-world problem.
Charitiesclearwatertribune.com

VFW Spring Fundraiser winners announced

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Harold Kinne Post #3296 spring fundraiser winners are: Remington rifle with scope, Doug Dana; Nightforce spotting scope, VFW Auxiliary; 48” glass top wine barrel table, Leroy Praest; multi position trailer hitch, David Owsley and $100 beef package, Ron Steward. Those donating the prizes are Dave...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

‘On Olive’ Announces Winners of Architectural Competition

From CityScene STL: Two emerging architects will have their work built and showcased at the “On Olive” development in Grand Center. Cory Henry, of Atelier|Cory Henry, won the National Black Emerging Architect Competition and Constance Vale of Constance Vale Studio won as the St. Louis Emerging Architect. The homes will...
Designecomagazine.com

Winners of the 2021 Science Without Borders® Challenge

Students from the United States and South Korea win international ocean art contest  . The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation is thrilled to announce the winners of their annual student art competition, the Science Without Borders® Challenge. Every year, this international contest engages students in ocean conservation through art, encouraging them to create pieces that inspire people to preserve, protect, and restore the world’s oceans and aquatic resources.
Businesscollisionweek.com

AkzoNobel Launches 2021 Paint the Future Startup Challenge

AkzoNobel announced the launch of its Paint the Future global startup challenge for 2021. Startups have until July 20 to submit their ingenious solutions to Paint the Future. All submissions will receive feedback from industry experts. Selected finalists will be invited to a collaboration event in late 2021. Winners will be offered partnership agreements to work with AkzoNobel on sustainable business opportunities.
Visual Artbellevueheraldleader.com

Wind sculpture installed on river

A new piece of unique and valuable artwork by a famous artist has been added to the greenspace between the two river buildings on south Riverview. A wind sculpture, created by Lyman Whitaker and commissioned by the Ernst family was installed Monday morning between the Bob Ernst Insurance Building and the new Button Factory building.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Floating Offshore Wind Brings Challenges and Opportunities

After a decade of dreaming, the prospect of commercial-scale floating offshore wind developments here in the United States is becoming a reality. Floating turbines will make renewable wind energy accessible to parts of the United States where it was previously thought to be off-limits. So far, offshore wind projects have predominantly used fixed-foundation turbines, which are driven directly into the seafloor and cannot be used in waters deeper than 60 meters. In contrast, floating offshore wind turbines can be installed in waters as deep as 1,000 meters, allowing for the expansion of offshore wind to new areas like California, Oregon, Washington, and the Gulf of Maine.
Economypmldaily.com

Digital Innovation Challenge: Successful startups to be announced on Friday, to be given support to take their latest solutions to market

KAMPALA —Startup Uganda, an association of innovation and entrepreneurship support organizations, in partnership with UN Capital Development Fund-UNCDF Uganda have shortlisted nine teams to pitch for support to take their latest innovations to market. Last year, Startup Uganda launched its first Digital Innovation Challenge in August 2020. The association was...
Casper, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wind River tribes look at legalizing marijuana

CASPER — The Eastern Shoshone General Council met Saturday at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie to vote on legalizing medical marijuana on the Wind River Reservation. The council did not meet quorum. Still, several resolutions were passed — resolutions are law on the reservation — including the authority to move forward with a medical marijuana commission to regulate, oversee and operate tribal-owned cultivation and extraction facilities for cannabis-related products under the Fort Bridger Treaties of 1863 and 1868.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

#Lookback: Wind River Diversion Dam Bridge

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System. where we take a #Lookback at the stories and history of our community and. presented by Mick Pryor, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Located on County Road 24 in Fremont County, the Diversion Dam Bridge carries traffic between...
Boise, IDkboi.com

Boise River flows set to increase Monday

Boise River flows will rise starting Monday – May 17th – to support salmon migration. The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows downstream of Lucky Peak Dam to add more water for salmon migration in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. Right now,...
EnvironmentComputer Weekly

Cabinet Office launches climate challenges for startups

The Cabinet Office is inviting technology startups to develop digital and data-related climate solutions as part of its new Tech for Our Planet challenge programme. Run in partnership with government technology (GovTech) accelerator Public, the programme will allow startups to apply for one of six core climate challenges aligned to government priorities and development goals.