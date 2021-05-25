newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

Lawmakers trying to recharge Louisiana’s movie industry

By Chris Rosato
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are working at the state capitol this week to come up with a plan to attract more movie and television productions to Louisiana. “Now that they have all those safety measures in place, they know they can film a project successfully without a lot of setbacks or anything like that, um, that’s really starting to get that backlog of projects rolling again,” Aaron Bayham with Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge explains.

