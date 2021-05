As Covid vaccination rates continue to slow across the U.S., several states have rolled out lotteries to incentivize people to get their jab. Sports teams including the Brooklyn Nets have offered fully vaccinated fans discounted tickets, and New Jersey is proffering free drinks to folks who submit to a shot. Now one airline is flying into the mix with a contest of its own. United Airlines announced today that it will be running a sweepstakes titled, “Your Shot To Fly,” to encourage travelers to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Winners will receive a round-trip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere United flies.