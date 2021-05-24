Researching Jewish Families in America | Focus on Southern Jewish Resources

Established in 1997 with funds from the sale of Sinai Hospital to the Detroit Medical Center, The Jewish Fund in Bloomfield Hills continues the legacy of the hospital by supporting individuals and communities in need. Though the fund is named for and born out of a hospital designed to serve the Jewish community, the fund supports all community members, seeking to enhance the already strong bond between the Jewish community and Detroit. The fund priorities initiatives that help create thriving Jewish communities, ensure all people have access to health care, give children a healthy start, and offer a better quality of life. The fund also runs a Teen Board, which brings 25 high schoolers together to learn about philanthropy and become grant makers.