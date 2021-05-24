Researching Jewish Families in America | Focus on Southern Jewish Resources
Join us for "Researching Jewish Families in America," a special series of JewishGenTalks highlighting archives, museums, and historical society collections of interest to family historians from around the country. The inaugural talk will focus on Southern Jewish Resources, and will feature repositories with collections about the Jews of South. The program is co-sponsored by the Southern Jewish Historical Society.creativeloafing.com