3 Surf Artists You Should Know About If You Really Love Surf Art

Here at Revolver, we pride ourselves in living on the cutting edge of heavy music, from metal and hardcore to industrial and goth, and we try to keep you on the front line, too, by giving you a deep look at the innovative noisemakers poised to shape the sound and the scene. To that end, we've rounded up a handful of musicians who, we think, are on the rise across several different genres. Spanning from breathtakingly heavy U.K. metalcore (Heriot) to experimental rap that pulls from industrial and black metal (Backxwash), here are five artists you'll want to get on now.