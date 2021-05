Three bicyclists from Bigfork were trapped by an avalanche on the Going-to-the-Sun Road Thursday night, Glacier National Park officials reported. The group, traveling up the road near Triple Arches, encountered an avalanche across the road, turned around and started back down. Soon after, they encountered a second avalanche in progress. The wife, who was ahead of her husband and friend and heard the avalanche. She warned her husband and friend to stop. The avalanche came down between them, trapping the woman’s husband and friend on the uphill side.