More funding for state schools possible, up to '$350 million' under governor's plan

— City and county health departments around Indiana will have to consult with elected leaders before public health orders can be issued. County commissioners and city councils in the Hoosier state would have to approve measures that are stricter than statewide orders, under a new law that goes into effect immediately. Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed the legislation last week, but the Indiana House and Senate both voted overwhelmingly yesterday to override the Governor’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5.