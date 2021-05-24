More funding for state schools possible, up to '$350 million' under governor's plan
Illinois' governor favors increasing schools' evidence-based funding for next year’s fiscal year, set to begin July 1. “Because our fiscal outlook has improved, I'm now proposing to increase Evidence Based Funding for schools by $350 million," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "That means that parents, students and educators can breathe a sigh of relief. As an education advocate, I too am very happy that we can increase education funding," Gov. JB Pritzker wrote in a Facebook post.prairiestatewire.com