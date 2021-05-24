A new house for Modi as India’s pandemic rages

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRajpath (King's Avenue), in the centre of the Indian capital, is to Delhi'ites what Central Park is to New Yorkers, or the Champs-Elysees to Parisians. The manicured lawns on either side of the wide ceremonial boulevard are a place for thousands to gather to soak up the winter sun or have an ice-cream on summer evenings.

Public HealthInternational Business Times

India's Modi Says 'Feeling' His Nation's Covid Pain

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he feels the pain of all Indians battling the pandemic, in a televised address Friday following weeks of largely avoiding public comment on his country's devastating coronavirus wave. The Hindu nationalist leader's government has been stung by criticism of its handling of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Modi humbled by India's coronavirus crisis

After mishandling the worst domestic crisis India has faced in decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have plummeted … to 63%. Breaking it down: While that’s down from 74% before India’s second wave struck, per Morning Consult’s tracker, it still makes him perhaps the most popular leader of any major democracy. But despite his enduring popularity, Modi no longer appears invulnerable.
Public HealthGephardt Daily

India’s COVID-19 cases slow; Modi calls for more vaccinations

May 15 (UPI) — India reported 326,000 new cases Saturday, the lowest daily figure in about three weeks, according to the health ministry. The country also reported 3,890 deaths over the previous 24-hour period as the outbreak — which has strained hospital resources and space — began to wane. Daily cases reached a peak of 414,000 and deaths hit more than 4,000 earlier this month.
Beauty & Fashionartforum.com

Citing Pandemic, Artists Call for India to Halt Redevelopment of New Delhi

An international group of artists, curators, scholars, and historians signed a statement calling for the government of India to put an immediate halt to its Central Vista redevelopment plan in New Delhi in light of the public health emergency the nation faces as Covid-19 surges there a second time, The Hindu reports. Of particular concern to the signatories is the scheduled demolition of the National Museum, the National Archives, and the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, and the attendant relocation of the treasures contained therein in a responsible fashion.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

BJP slams Congress for trying to tarnish PM Modi's image

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Slamming the Congress for its "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the country is in the midst of a health crisis.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

PM Modi's Rating Falls as India Reels From COVID-19 Second Wave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the...
Public HealthBBC

India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

"It's a difficult time. Many people have died. But they are gone. You can't do anything about it." Mohan Bhagwat - who heads the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation seen as the parent body of India's ruling party - was speaking at the weekend during a televised series of lectures called Positivity Unlimited.
Vaccinesjohnmenadue.com

The End of Modi’s Global Dreams…and the Quad!

India’s prime minister advanced a muscular foreign policy, but his mishandling of the pandemic is an embarrassing step back. If India stumbles, the American dream of the Quad can never become a reality. But now Modi’s supporters find their dreams of a global power shattered. They must instead confront the...
Public HealthVoice of America

Pandemic’s Second Wave Inundates Rural Areas in India

MUMBAI - In India, the health care crisis triggered by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is shifting from big cities to small towns and rural areas. But as ill-equipped medical infrastructure in villages leaves people struggling to cope with the deadly virus, health experts say combating its spread in rural areas has emerged as the country’s new challenge.
EnvironmentKEDM

Cyclone Complicates Pandemic In India

For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The good news is tempered by the fact that the country is also dealing with a cyclone. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Lauren...
HealthBoston Globe

In India, the pandemic may turn back the clock on women’s empowerment

In America, women have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic’s social and economic repercussions, making up the majority of job losses and taking on a disproportionate amount of work in the home. In India, the situation is much more dire: Women and girls worry that they will be forced to return to a time before their voices were heard, their potential was recognized, and their contributions to society were valued.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Everybody is angry’: Modi under fire over India’s Covid second wave

The missing persons complaint was filed at Parliament Street police station in Delhi as a matter of some urgency: it concerned the “disappearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and 10 of his cabinet ministers during the pandemic. Nagesh Kariyappa, the general secretary of the Indian national students’ union who filed...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Inequality Concerns in India during the Pandemic

This article evaluates how inequalities are rising in a digital world, particularly in the health care sector and in the education sector. See, technology is considered to be a great enabler and a leveller, there is no doubt that the adoption of the technology enables us to provide better delivery of services (i.e.) Welfare services such as education and health, and at the same time, greater adoption of technology in the delivery of services also creates a level playing field which actually helps in reducing inequalities in the society. But at the same time, a flawed adoption of a digital world could also increase inequalities. It could deprive the vulnerable sections of society of accessing essential and basic services such as education and health care. We have been witnessing this in a pandemic hit world where economic and social inequities are already rising. Upon us, the prevailing digital divide in the country is further leading to the worsening of inequalities, thereby denying access to essential and basic services to the vulnerable population.
Public HealthNPR

India's New Doctors Have Seen Immeasurable Grief During The Pandemic

With medical board exams postponed because of COVID-19, India's junior doctors have been thrust onto the front lines early. Many have seen more death & grief than they expected in an entire career. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. India is battling the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. And the country's junior...
IndiaThe Daily Star

India to open consulate in Maldives’ Addu

Expanding its diplomatic footprints in the strategic Indian Ocean nation the Maldives, India is all set to open a new Consulate in Addu city, which is the second largest urban area after capital Male, in a country where China is increasingly assertive. The proposal to set up the Indian Consulate in Addu was cleared at a meeting of the Indian cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. India already has its High Commission in Male.