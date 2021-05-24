Buffalo rapper wins competition

newsbreak-logo
By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
A Buffalo man is hoping to make a name for himself through his lyrics.

33 year-old Christopher Edmonds is better known as Mr. 211.

“I don’t consider myself a rapper,” he said. “I consider it poetry in motion.”

He says his music is more like poetry. Edmonds says he never listened to anything but instrumentals until he was in his 20’s.

For Edmonds who says he loves numbers and words, expression through music he says has helped him deal with some tough times.

“Things I don’t speak on but even down to dealing drugs, thing of that nature,” he said. “I had to do it to get through my time on the streets.”

The emerging rapper says his words mean something, and he wants to share them with everyone.

“Everyone should be able to feel like a boss and have that feeling that they can achieve more,” he said.

This past weekend, Edmonds was the winner of a national artist showcase, presented by New York City radio station DTF.

“I think my soul told me I was going to win before I came here,” he said. “I am very humble.”

He thanks everyone who helped him get to this point. He’s hoping his music leaves a mark on all who listen.

“I just want to show everyone that I actually have some talent,” he said.

His next stop is a show in Atlantic City.

