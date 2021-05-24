newsbreak-logo
Tucson, AZ

Watch now: Tucson food bank's new cold storage unit

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona recently completed an expansion of its cold storage for food. The work was part of a $4 million renovation project at the food bank. Video courtesy of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in February announced a pledge to plant one million in the hot semi-arid city by 2030. At the time, Mayor Romero joined the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of public, private and nonprofit leaders committed to the restoration of 1 trillion trees globally. Quinn McVeigh reports on the city's pledge in an article providing background and details.
Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
I work for a home healthcare company in Tucson caring for the elderly. I started in the industry at the beginning of the pandemic when I got laid off from my job as a cook at a restaurant on Fourth Ave. I’d been a cook since I was 15. From...
Tucson, Ariz. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $11.4 million in acquisition financing for Rolling Hills Square, a 114,102-square-foot shopping center anchored by Fry’s grocery store in Tucson. The property includes six buildings and a vacant parcel. The financing, which was secured on behalf of Portal Investment Management, includes an initial funding of $9.8 million and a future funding of $1.6 million. The future funding will be used for tenant and capital improvement expenses as Portal Investment Management repositions the property. The loan is structured with a three-year, interest-only initial term with an option to extend for two 12-month periods that amortize on a 30-year schedule. Charles Flanary of KeyBank structured the financing.
Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Life Insurance Sales Professional - Remote; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 3. Customer Service Specialist; 4. Inside Sales Associate - Remote AZ; 5. Virtual Sales Rep - Work From Home; 6. Inbound Call Center Sales Agent- Work from Home; 7. Bilingual Insurance Agent - Remote; 8. Insurance Sales (Remote) - Leads, Training, Bonuses, Support...; 9. Bilingual (Spanish;
Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
To many, Peru is the site of Machu Picchu, the Incas, and a laundry list of bucket list spots to visit. However, what many don’t realize is Peru is very much the culinary capital of South America. While many of the food styles have not made their way to the United States, there is one particular kind of food that has: ceviche.
“When we first started planning how to revitalize and re-energize Two Oracle, we hoped an exciting new to Tucson restaurant concept like Barrio Queen would want to be here,” said Melissa Lal, President of Larsen Baker. “We know their core focus is creating a flawless dining experience, authentic southern Mexican cuisine, and beautiful restaurant interiors inspired by the art of Dia de los Muertos. We think Barrio Queen will be the perfect addition to Oro Valley.”
Crews are battling a wildfire that sparked in Dragoon, east of Tucson Saturday. The Amerind Fire has burned approximately 269 acres and is zero percent contained. Homes were temporarily evacuated along Sacred Rock Road. The evacuation order was lifted shortly after 10 p.m. The cause of the fire is under...