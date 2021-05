Beginning next week, MaineHealth will open its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Rockland and Belfast to walk-in patients. Next week’s clinics to be held on Tuesday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the clinic in the former MBNA complex in Belfast; and on Wednesday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rockland clinic at 409 Old County Road.