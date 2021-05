A civilian-operated Dassault Mirage F1 crashed shortly after takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, killing the pilot. The single-engine jet fighter crashed into a residential area, but there are no reports of injuries on the ground. The Mirage was owned and operated by Draken International, which provides “adversary air support” for military forces around the world. Its Draken US unit is based at Lakeland Linder Airport in Florida and has a large contingent based at Nellis.